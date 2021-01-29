Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BRAINTREE, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, intends to release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Friday, February 12, 2021.



The company will conduct an investor conference call to discuss its unaudited fourth quarter financial results on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (866) 209-9085 domestically or (647) 689-5687 for international access and asking to participate in the ALTRA conference call. A live webcast of the call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.altra m otion.com . Individuals may download charts that will be used during the call at www.altramotion.com under presentations in the Investor Relations section. The charts will be available after earnings are released. A replay of the recorded conference call will be available at the conclusion of the call on February 12, 2021 through midnight on February 26, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 domestically or (416) 621-4642 for international access (Conference ID: 9897386). A webcast replay also will be available.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has approximately 9,400 employees and 48 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-E