>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Gift Cards Purchased Online Drive Gift Card Sales in 2020

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:FLT -3.7%

SVS Ecommerce Solutions, including partnership with CashStar, drives growth

PR Newswire

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 29, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online gift card sales nearly doubled in 2020 as consumers preferred to avoid crowded stores and shopping centers in favor of shopping online. Consumers purchased gift cards online in support of their favorite retailers and restaurants and to gift to friends, relatives, and employees to show appreciation.

(PRNewsfoto/Stored Value Solutions)

While physical cards were still consumers gift of choice, digital cards showed significant growth in 2020. Digital gift cards made up more than half of online gift card purchases. Home retailers, restaurants, and grocery stores led the way, adopting gift card sales online as a way to generate additional sales for those consumers preferring to complete all shopping online.

"Offering flexibility and a full solution is key for both consumers and for large retailers," said Mark Schatz, President of SVS. "An important part of our strategy to support large retailers is to allow them to create the consumer experience that works for their brand. This is why having multiple partnerships, like the one we have with CashStar, as well as multiple ways to customize the online gift card offering has been so important. No retailer wants to look just like their competitor… we bring unique, effective solutions to market that are integrated, fraud proof, and that drive a higher sales result."

SVS currently manages online gift card sales for more than one hundred fifty large retail and restaurant brands.

About SVS: As a leading prepaid provider, SVS manages more than 700 hundred million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. We partner with top retailers around the world to offer stored value solutions that will effectively drive the behavior that will lead to business success. SVS is headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, USA, and owned by the Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT). For more information, visit: www.storedvalue.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gift-cards-purchased-online-drive-gift-card-sales-in-2020-301218364.html

SOURCE Stored Value Solutions; SVS


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)