Nelnet Board Approves Dividend

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 29, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on Monday, March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, March 1, 2021.
