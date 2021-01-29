>
Nelnet Board Approves Dividend

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:NNI -2.27%

PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 29, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on Monday, March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Learn more about Nelnet at https://nelnetinc.com/.

(code #: nnif)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-board-approves-dividend-301218334.html

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.


