CLEANSPARK, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against purchased CleanSpark, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) securities between December 31, 2020 and January 14, 2021 (the "Class Period").

CleanSpark provides advanced software and controls technology solutions, including end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions.

On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report alleging, among other things, that CleanSpark has "fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts" and that it was "rife with undisclosed related party transactions."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.63, or 9%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021, thereby damaging investors. The stock continued to decline the next trading session by $4.56, or 13%, to close at $31.15 per share on January 15, 2021.

