Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea Sold $541,939 of Shares

January 29, 2021 | About: INO +16.44%

COO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea (insider trades) sold 45,049 shares of INO on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $12.03 a share. The total sale was $541,939.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $2.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.750000 with and P/S ratio of 750.00. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of INO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $10.02. The price of the stock has increased by 27.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 45,049 shares of INO stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $12.03. The price of the stock has increased by 5.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INO, click here

.

