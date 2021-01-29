Planned Solutions, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, McDonald's Corp

Investment company Planned Solutions, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, McDonald's Corp, W.W. Grainger Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planned Solutions, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Planned Solutions, Inc. owns 459 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJK, TTWO, GRMN, HASI, HFRO, ESS, OMC, PKG, SON, TM, STOR, DDOG, BWA, CLX, DHI, DAR, MKTX, ANTM, CSIQ, ANET, LITE, BIIB, BRKS, CPRT, ESE, HXL, HUM, KBH, MMS, MTH, RGLD, SSD, SKT, UNH, WWD, MYRG, NOW, ESNT, BLD, FRT, INS, MAC, QDEL, SWM, UFPI, AMBC, MMP, RNP, DLTH, BRY, IHRT, BAM, BVN, EOG, SNEX, IRM, MUR, ARGO, SAP, SPG, NHF, GTLS, DAC, FLNG, TREE, GSL, CMRE, CONE, BLUE, AR, SALT, LPG, HQY, SRG, AQMS, RGNX, CDEV, FLGT, ZYME, EVER, DSSI, VEU, VXUS, FENC, AVB, BLDP, CVM, ADMP, FIS, DVAX, FISV, LHX, TRQ, LYG, NBIX, RRC, SGMO, ATCO, STXS, TGP, WM, WW, LTBR, FSLR, REED, INFN, SBLK, UUUU, CYTH, URG, KL, ACRX, HII, CLVS, GLOG, GMRE, FLXN, AKBA, CIO, LBRDA, AINC, MOMO, QSR, AVCO, INSW, GOOS, SDC, BNTX, VTOL, ACI, IAC, BNDX, SCHG,

SCHO, MTUM, TIP, LQD, MINT, IVW, MOAT, ITOT, FNDX, SCHA, AGG, OEF, FILL, DLR, IDU, IEFA, ACN, FB, INTU, NVDA, NEM, ROP, MDU, CMCSA, CDNS, PLD, IYZ, ABC, IYW, VIAC, MSFT, CORT, BX, EPD, PM, ICF, ETM, VZ, IJS, AMGN, JPM, ITA, SCHD, VTI, PRU, CF, C, GOOGL, JNJ, KEY, MET, VTRS, PFE, PG, BHF, TOT, CLMT, ET, BABA, VMW, BIP, STAG, BIPC, TMO, CCL, SRLN, SCHE, IAGG, MS, ICLN, PHM, RF, Reduced Positions: ITW, SPY, MCD, ABT, ABBV, BND, DIS, IBM, AAPL, BRK.B, IVE, VWO, EMB, DVY, BKLN, IDV, KO, BA, AMJ, HYMB, COOP, SCHV, SMMU, TFI,

ITW, SPY, MCD, ABT, ABBV, BND, DIS, IBM, AAPL, BRK.B, IVE, VWO, EMB, DVY, BKLN, IDV, KO, BA, AMJ, HYMB, COOP, SCHV, SMMU, TFI, Sold Out: GWW, VEA, VTIP, EMLC, D, JNK, ZM, DXJ, BP, LUMN, DOFSQ, VALPQ, CRHM,

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 302,431 shares, 15.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX) - 341,452 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 93,656 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 126,340 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 149,237 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 298.64%

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $175.39. The stock is now traded at around $200.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $122.85, with an estimated average price of $111.23. The stock is now traded at around $114.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Highland Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $8.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $34, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 298.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 149,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 647.56%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 17684.62%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 131.44%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $350.02 and $422.86, with an estimated average price of $394.29.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The sale prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38.

Planned Solutions, Inc. reduced to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 74.13%. The sale prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.63. The stock is now traded at around $194.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.93%. Planned Solutions, Inc. still held 9,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 20.11%. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $207.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Planned Solutions, Inc. still held 2,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. reduced to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 48.32%. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $370.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Planned Solutions, Inc. still held 537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 45.6%. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $123.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Planned Solutions, Inc. still held 1,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.19%. The sale prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Planned Solutions, Inc. still held 2,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 48.22%. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Planned Solutions, Inc. still held 1,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.