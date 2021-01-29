>
Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2020 Distributions

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:WSR -3.58%

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) released the federal income tax treatment of 2020 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The final classifications of the distributions for 2020, which will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows:

Ex-Dividend DateRecord DatePayable DateTotal Distribution Per ShareOrdinary DividendsTotal Capital Gain DistributionUnrecaptured Sec 1250 GainReturn of Capital (Nontaxable DistributionSection 199A Dividends (1)
12/31/20191/3/20201/15/2020$0.095000$0.056921 $- $- $0.038079 $0.056921
2/3/20202/4/20202/13/2020$0.095000$0.056921 $- $- $0.038079 $0.056921
3/2/20203/3/20203/13/2020$0.095000$0.056921 $- $- $0.038079 $0.056921
4/6/20204/7/20204/15/2020$0.035000$0.020971 $- $- $0.014029 $0.020971
5/1/20205/4/20205/13/2020$0.035000$0.020971 $- $- $0.014029 $0.020971
6/1/20206/2/20206/12/2020$0.035000$0.020971 $- $- $0.014029 $0.020971
7/1/20207/2/20207/10/2020$0.035000$0.020971 $- $- $0.014029 $0.020971
8/3/20208/4/20208/13/2020$0.035000$0.020971 $- $- $0.014029 $0.020971
8/31/20209/1/20209/10/2020$0.035000$0.020971 $- $- $0.014029 $0.020971
10/5/202010/6/202010/15/2020$0.035000$0.020971 $- $- $0.014029 $0.020971
11/2/202011/3/202011/12/2020$0.035000$0.020971 $- $- $0.014029 $0.020971
12/1/202012/2/202012/10/2020$0.035000$0.020971 $- $- $0.014029 $0.020971
2020 Total$0.600000$0.359502 $- $- $0.240498 $0.359502
59.917000% 0.000000% 0.000000% 40.083000% 59.917000%

(1) Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A, and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT cash distributions. For additional information, contact Whitestone REIT's Investor Relations Department.

About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years.

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Contact Whitestone REIT:
Kevin Reed
Director of Investor Relations
(713) 435-2219
[email protected]


