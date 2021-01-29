Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Tricida, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tricida, Inc. ("Tricida" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCDA). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Tricida securities between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020 (the "Class Period").

On July 15, 2020 after the market closed, Tricida announced that it had received a notification from the FDA that, as part of the FDA's review of Tricida's New Drug Application (NDA) for its drug candidate, veverimer, "the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time." On this news, Tricida's stock price fell $10.56 per share, more than 40%, to close at $15.64 per share on July 16, 2020.

Then on October 29, 2020, Tricida announced an update on its End-of-Review Type A meeting with the FDA concerning the veverimer NDA, stating that the "FDA is unlikely to rely solely on serum bicarbonate data for determination of efficacy." On this news, Tricida's stock price fell another $3.90 per share, over 47%, to close at $4.37 per share on October 29, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 8, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003

