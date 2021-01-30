>
Interactive Brokers Lifts All Trading Restrictions on Options

January 30, 2021 | About: NAS:IBKR -3.65%


[url="]Interactive+Brokers+Group[/url] (Nasdaq: IBKR), a global brokerage firm, announced today that on Friday it lifted all trading restrictions on options in AMC, BB, EXPR, GME, KOSS and other options that experienced recent market volatility. The options, as well as the underlying stocks, are currently subject to increased margin requirements, which are subject to change depending on market conditions. The firm continues to monitor these volatile markets.



About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:



Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange and their derivative products around-the-clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 24, 2020, Best Online Broker Review.

