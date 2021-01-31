3 Stocks With Low 12-Month and Forward PEG Ratios

If you are looking for bargain opportunities, you may want to consider the following securities as they appear to be undervalued by the market. In fact, their trailing 12-month and forward price-earnings to growth (PEG) ratios trade below 1.5, which, as of Jan. 25, is the S&P 500 historical mean value.

PEG is calculated as the price-earnings ratio without nonrecurring items divided by the growth ratio. The growth rate we consider here is the five-year Ebitda growth rate.

The forward PEG ratio is calculated as the price-earings ratio without NRI divided by the next five-year earnings per share growth rate.

Furthermore, these stocks have received positive recommendation ratings from sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Facebook

The first company that qualifies is Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant.

As of Jan. 29, Facebook has a share price of $258.33, a price-earings ratio of 25.58, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 33.80% and a next five-year earnings growth rate of 21.50%. Thus, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 0.76 and the forward PEG ratio is 1.19.

After a 28% increase over the past year, the market capitalization stands at $735.64 billion, and the 52-week range is $137.10 to $304.67.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 10 out of 10 for its profitability.

As of January, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend 17 strong buys, 24 buys, one hold, one underperform and one sell rating for the stock with an average target price of $334.87.

Lam Research

The second company that qualifies is Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX), a Fremont, California-based designer and manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, which is used to produce integrated circuits.

As of Jan. 29, Lam Research has a share price of $483.95, a price-earings ratio of 24.01, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 28.90% and a next five-year earnings per share growth rate of 22.97%. Therefore, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 0.83 and the forward PEG ratio is 1.05.

Following a 62.3% increase over the past year, the market capitalization is $69.30 billion and the 52-week range is $181.38 to $585.42.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

As of January, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend four strong buys, 12 buys and three hold ratings for an average target price of $568.52 per share.

Align Technology

The third company that qualifies is Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), a San Jose, California-based designer and marketer of medical devices for the dental industry.

As of Jan. 29, Align Technology has a share price of $525.38, a price-earings ratio of 23.90, a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 27.20% and a next five-year earnings per share growth rate of 19.01%. Thus, the trailing 12-month PEG ratio is 0.83 and the forward PEG ratio is 1.26.

As a result of a 104.35% increase over the past year, the market capitalization is $41.43 billion and the 52-week range is $127.88 to $579.50.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

As of January, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend seven strong buys and four buy ratings for an average target price of $531.29 per share for this stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: