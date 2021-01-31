SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Qiwi plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - QIWI

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Qiwi plc ("Qiwi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QIWI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-00021, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Qiwi securities between March 28, 2019 and December 9, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Qiwi, together with its subsidiaries, purports to operate electronic online payment systems primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective; (2) consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On December 9, 2020, after the market closed, Qiwi filed a Form 6-K with the SEC, announcing that the Central Bank of Russia had imposed a fine of approximately $150,000 for deficient record-keeping and reporting, and suspended the Company's conduct of most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts.

On this news, Qiwi's ADS price fell $2.80 per share, or 20.6%, to close at $10.79 per share on December 10, 2020, damaging investors.

