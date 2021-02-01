Weekly CEO Buys Highlight

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Chairman, Co-CEO and 10% Owner Bryant R. Riley bought 40,000 shares during the past week at the average price of $48.13.

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services company. The company offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients and also asset disposition, valuation and appraisal and capital advisory services to retail, wholesale, institutional, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in the United States, Canada and Europe. It also provides internet access and subscription services.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion. Its shares traded at $48.20 with a price-earnings ratio of 27.76 as of Jan. 29.

Third quarter net income for 2020 totaled $47.3 million compared to net income of $34.3 million for the prior year period.

Riley bought 100,000 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46; 10,000 shares on Jan. 22 at a price of $47.41; 12,000 shares on Jan. 27 at a price of $48.13; and 18,000 shares on Jan. 28 at a price of $48.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since then.

Co-CEO Thomas J. /ADV Kelleher bought 10,000 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.78%.

Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 2,089 shares on Jan. 25 at a price of $48.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since then.

President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,600 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 4.78%.

Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares on Jan. 13 at a price of $46. The price of the stock has increased by 4.78% since then.

Intel

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares on Jan. 25 at a price of $55.57. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 0.11%.

Intel is one of the world's largest chipmakers. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors. It is also the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. While Intel's server processor business has benefited from the shift to the cloud, the firm has also been expanding into new adjacencies as the personal computer market has declined. These include areas such as the Internet of Things, memory, artificial intelligence and automotive. Intel has been active on the merger and acquisitions front, recently acquiring Altera, Mobileye, Nervana, Movidius and Habana Labs in order to assist its efforts in non-PC arenas.

The company has a market cap of $225.54 billion. Its shares traded at $55.51 with a price-earnings ratio of 11.24 as of Jan. 29.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.9 billion compared to $6.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Chief financial officer George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares on Jan. 26 at a price of $55.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since then.

FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares on Jan. 25 at a price of $17.99. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 15.4%.

FuelCell Energy is a fuel-cell power company that designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and South Korea.

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion. Its shares traded at $20.76 as of Jan. 29.

Fiscal fourth quarter 2020 net loss was $18.86 million compared to a net loss of $35.18 million for the comparable period of 2019.

For the complete list of stocks bought by their company CEOs, go to: CEO Buys.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.