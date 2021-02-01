5 Industrial Stocks Boosting Book Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned stocks have grown their book value per share over the past decade through Feb. 1.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company's true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

Snap-on

The book value per share of Snap-on Inc. (SNA) has risen 11% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 2.72 and the price-tangible book ratio is 4.05.

The company, which manufactures premium tools and software, has a market cap of $8.96 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 26.16% margin of safety at $183.22. The share price has been as high as $193 and as low as $90.72 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 5.08% below its 52-week high and 101.96% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 17.10.

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.85% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.11% and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47%.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Inc.'s (AYI) book value per share has grown 13.20% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.44 and the price-tangible book ratio is 18.17.

The lighting products provider has a market cap of $4.51 billion and an enterprise value of $4.58 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 14.25% margin of safety at $125.60. The share price has been as high as $135.59 and as low as $67.46 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 7.37% below its 52-week high and 86.28% above its 52-week low.

With 9.54% of outstanding shares, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 2.94% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.06%.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries Inc.'s (WOR) book value per share has grown 5.70% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 2.24 and the price-tangible book ratio is 3.64.

The metals manufacturing company has a market cap of $2.83 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 62.91% margin of safety at $53.57. The share price has been as high as $58.99 and as low as $19.28 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 9.19% below its 52-week high and 177.85% above its 52-week low.

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.80% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27% and Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Southeastern Asset Management with 0.22%.

Marten Transport

The book value per share of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) has grown 8.40% over the last 10 years. The price-book ratio is 2.16 and the price-tangible book ratio is 2.15.

The U.S. temperature-sensitive truckload carrier has a market cap of $1.32 billion and an enterprise value of $1.23 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 7.40% margin of safety at $15.95. The share price has been as high as $20.12 and as low as $10.67 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 20.78% below its 52-week high and 49.39% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 18.87.

With 0.22% of outstanding shares, Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Inc.'s (MHH) book value per share has grown 13% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 3.36% and the price-tangible book ratio is 15.01%.

The company, which provides information technology (IT) staffing services, has a market cap of $191.29 million and an enterprise value of $199.47 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 21.63% margin of safety at $16.81 The share price has been as high as $29.98 and as low as $7.25 in the last 52 weeks. As of Monday, the stock was trading 43.93% below its 52-week high and 131.86% above its 52-week low.

Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.74% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

