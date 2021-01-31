Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke Sold $4.6 million of Shares

COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Clarke (insider trades) sold 61,576 shares of DELL on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $75.23 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $54.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.890000 with a P/E ratio of 22.92 and P/S ratio of 0.60. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $75.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.61% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $76.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.23% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 100,300 shares of DELL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $76.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.18% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $76.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DELL, click here