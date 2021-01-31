Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sold $548,600 of Shares

COO/CFO of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lucas W. Buchanan (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SILK on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $54.86 a share. The total sale was $548,600.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $1.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.530000 with and P/S ratio of 24.13. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Silk Road Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of SILK stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $59.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of SILK stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $54.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of SILK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $59.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.61% since.

