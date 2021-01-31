Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sold $3.6 million of Shares

CEO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Schuck (insider trades) sold 71,599 shares of ZI on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $50.02 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $18.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.010000 with and P/S ratio of 23.48. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 71,599 shares of ZI stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $50.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.02% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of ZI stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $50.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZI stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $46.7. The price of the stock has increased by 2.81% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZI stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $45.67. The price of the stock has increased by 5.12% since.

