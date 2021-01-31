Whirlpool Corp (WHR) CHAIRMAN AND CEO Marc R Bitzer Sold $5.4 million of Shares

CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Whirlpool Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc R Bitzer (insider trades) sold 25,821 shares of WHR on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $210.71 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

Whirlpool Corp manufactures home appliances such as washing machine, refrigerators and freezers, and other domestic appliances under Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names. Whirlpool Corp has a market cap of $11.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $185.090000 with a P/E ratio of 10.89 and P/S ratio of 0.60. The dividend yield of Whirlpool Corp stocks is 2.62%. Whirlpool Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Whirlpool Corp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CHAIRMAN AND CEO Marc R Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of WHR stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $210.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.97% since.

