Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.9 million of Shares

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $68.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $173.160000 with and P/S ratio of 270.56. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $152.76. The price of the stock has increased by 13.35% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $131.81. The price of the stock has increased by 31.37% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $124.92. The price of the stock has increased by 38.62% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $130.53. The price of the stock has increased by 32.66% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $117.08. The price of the stock has increased by 47.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $143.12. The price of the stock has increased by 20.99% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $140.97. The price of the stock has increased by 22.83% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has increased by 24.78% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $123.88. The price of the stock has increased by 39.78% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $121.88. The price of the stock has increased by 42.07% since.

