Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.9 million of Shares

February 01, 2021 | About: MRNA +8.53%

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $152.76 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $68.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $173.160000 with and P/S ratio of 270.56. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $152.76. The price of the stock has increased by 13.35% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $131.81. The price of the stock has increased by 31.37% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $124.92. The price of the stock has increased by 38.62% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $130.53. The price of the stock has increased by 32.66% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $117.08. The price of the stock has increased by 47.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $143.12. The price of the stock has increased by 20.99% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $140.97. The price of the stock has increased by 22.83% since.
  • See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has increased by 24.78% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $123.88. The price of the stock has increased by 39.78% since.
  • See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $121.88. The price of the stock has increased by 42.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here

.

