Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc (RMT) CEO - Investment Advisor Christopher D Clark Bought $86,240 of Shares

February 01, 2021 | About: RMT -1.12%

CEO - Investment Advisor of Royce Micro-cap Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher D Clark (insider trades) bought 8,000 shares of RMT on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $10.78 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $86,240.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. It is engaged in investing in micro-cap securities. The company distributes capital gains on a quarterly basis. Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc has a market cap of $457.711 million; its shares were traded at around $10.620000 . The dividend yield of Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc stocks is 5.74%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO - Investment Advisor Christopher D Clark bought 8,000 shares of RMT stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $10.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RMT, click here

.

