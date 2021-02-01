>
Air T Inc (AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Bought $74,237 of Shares

February 01, 2021 | About: AIRT +0.74%

CEO of Air T Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nicholas John Swenson (insider trades) bought 3,666 shares of AIRT on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $20.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $74,237.

Air T Inc provides overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other special purpose industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. Air T Inc has a market cap of $58.790 million; its shares were traded at around $20.400000 with and P/S ratio of 0.28. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Air T Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Nicholas John Swenson bought 3,666 shares of AIRT stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $20.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Raymond E Cabillot bought 3,666 shares of AIRT stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $20.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AIRT, click here

.

