Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sold $1.9 million of Shares

CEO of Sps Commerce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Archie C. Black (insider trades) sold 18,829 shares of SPSC on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $102.79 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers. SPS Commerce Inc has a market cap of $3.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.890000 with a P/E ratio of 87.51 and P/S ratio of 11.82. SPS Commerce Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 25.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated SPS Commerce Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.79% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPSC, click here