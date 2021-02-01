Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) EVP, Enterprise Analytics Brian Poulliot Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP, Enterprise Analytics of Bj's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Poulliot (insider trades) sold 28,619 shares of BJ on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $48.55 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.070000 with a P/E ratio of 16.00 and P/S ratio of 0.39.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Enterprise Analytics Brian Poulliot sold 28,619 shares of BJ stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $48.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.35% since.

