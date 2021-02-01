>
Smiledirectclub Inc (SDC) COO Steven B. Katzman Sold $6.4 million of Shares

February 01, 2021 | About: SDC -2.71%

COO of Smiledirectclub Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven B. Katzman (insider trades) sold 412,000 shares of SDC on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $15.65 a share. The total sale was $6.4 million.

SmileDirectClub Inc has a market cap of $5.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.280000 with and P/S ratio of 7.51. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with SmileDirectClub Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO, 10% Owner Steven B. Katzman sold 412,000 shares of SDC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $15.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.14% since.
  • EVP, CLO, Secretary Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SDC stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SDC, click here

.

Comments

