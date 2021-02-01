CFDA and PVH Corp. Release "State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion" Report

For more details and to download the report, visit

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) unveiled today thereport, a definitive work of research and suggested next steps for the American fashion industry to be more representative and equitable in its workforce, talent pipeline and consumer base.The CFDA and PVH began this collaboration in 2018, advocating for measurable change to increase workplace opportunity for all through representation, retention and advancement of talent.This work, which draws on research and analysis by McKinsey & Company, can be used as a framework to help advance the journey toward equality in organizations throughout the industry.“We are grateful for PVH’s continued partnership with the CFDA, which allows us to address important needs within American fashion. With the study’s findings and toolkit, we look to industry stakeholders to support us in creating an industry that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA.To drive this forward, the CFDA and PVH managed research over the past year to better understand how the fashion industry can be more diverse, equitable, and inclusive, particularly through the lens of racial equity as it relates to talent acquisition and retention. This research included a survey of over 1,000 working industry professionals across 41 companies, 20 stakeholder interviews, and three focus groups with students and emerging designers during fall 2020. A shared objective was to understand the experiences of employees and prospective talent from underrepresented communities across all industry disciplines and levels and to explore related themes such as allyship and intersectionality.The tragic and senseless acts of racial injustice in 2020, including the loss of all victims of racism in the U.S., as well as the wide-reaching economic impacts of COVID-19, have made this work even more critical.“The inclusion and diversity challenges in the fashion industry are real. This important research not only confirms that; the learnings from it will also help guide the work towards positive and lasting change,” said Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp. “We have work to do at PVH, together with our larger industry, we have a collective responsibility to lean in and drive real impact. This is as important as any business strategy and speaks more broadly to who we are as human beings and the impact we can have on society.”The report highlights the experiences and structural challenges of inequity in the industry. Through this research, the CFDA and PVH identified six key areas of opportunity: awareness, access, promotion, advocacy, compensation and belonging. Addressing these areas provides a framework for companies to quantify their culture’s strengths and opportunities for improvement; provide insight into actionable steps towards a future more reflective of our citizenry; and foster a talent pipeline from underrepresented communities.“The fashion industry, both in the U.S. and worldwide, has historically struggled with opportunities and pipelines for Black and Brown talent. We need to collectively address and change this. Our work with PVH will hasten the process and is key to CFDA’s overall DEI work around our IMPACT initiative, launching later this month to identify, connect, support, and nurture Black and Brown creatives and professionals in fashion,” said CaSandra Diggs, President of the CFDA.Thereport builds upon the CFDA and PVH’s co-authored 2019 industry briefing [url="]%3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EInsider%2FOutsider%3A+Inclusion+%26amp%3B+Diversity+in+the+American+Fashion+Industry%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]Together, the CFDA and PVH continue to partner with the industry to inspire and build a future that is better for business, better for creativity, and better for people.The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of 477 of America’s foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. The organization provides its Members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar, is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule, and recently launched RUNWAY360. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes theandbrands, as well as the digital-centricintimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

