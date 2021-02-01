>
Orexo contemplates issue of senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds

February 01, 2021 | About: OSTO:ORX -1.09% OTCPK:ORXOY +0% OTCPK:ORXOY +0%

PR Newswire

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2021

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), ("Orexo" or the "Company") (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics, commencing on 1 February 2021.

An issue of SEK denominated senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds in the amount up to
SEK 500 million, under a framework of SEK 1,000 million and with a tenor of four years (the "New Bonds") may follow, subject to, inter alia, market conditions.

The proceeds from the New Bonds will be applied towards repayment in full of the Existing Bonds (as defined below) and general corporate purposes, to further strengthen the Company's capacity and flexibility for future investments.

In connection with the issue of the New Bonds, and subject to a successful issue of the New Bonds, the Company may offer holders of its outstanding senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds (ISIN: SE0010494450) maturing on 13 November 2021 (the "Existing Bonds") to subscribe for the New Bonds, while the Company may repurchase such holders' Existing Bonds at a premium. Subject to completion of the bond issue, the Company will give a notice of voluntary early redemption of all Existing Bonds which are not repurchased, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Existing Bonds.

Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB has been appointed as legal counsel for the Company.

Any holder of Existing Bonds who may have an interest in having its Existing Bonds repurchased may contact ABG Sundal Collier AB at telephone no: +46 (0) 8 566 286 40 or by e-mail: [email protected] .

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: [email protected]

Joseph DeFeo, EVP and CFO
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: [email protected]

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: [email protected]

About Orexo
Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2020 amounted to SEK 664 m and the number of employees was 138. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

This information is information that Orexo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8 am CET on February 1, 2021.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-contemplates-issue-of-senior-unsecured-callable-floating-rate-bonds,c3276952

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3276952/1365977.pdf

Orexo contemplates issue of senior unsecured callable floating rate bonds

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orexo-contemplates-issue-of-senior-unsecured-callable-floating-rate-bonds-301218673.html

SOURCE Orexo


