The Home Depot and Allstate Launch New Best-in-Class Extended Protection Plan

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot® announced today that it has partnered with Allstate to create a new industry-leading extended protection plan to provide customers expanded benefits and faster repair service. The new program covers major appliances, outdoor power equipment, grills, power tools, home electronics, and other products bought in store or online.

We want customers to be confident in their Home Depot purchase and know if something goes wrong, we'll make it right.

Products covered by The Home Depot Protection Plan by Allstate will have best-in-class benefits including:

Speed of service guarantee – customers are guaranteed a service appointment within three days or less, nationwide

Shorter appointment windows – customers choose from two-to-four hour service appointment windows, half the time offered by other plans

Advanced troubleshooting – Allstate customer service is able to fix up to 25 percent of problems over the phone. If the problem isn't fixed, the agent will identify the parts needed for a repair, schedule a technician and overnight the necessary parts

Trusted professionals – all repairs are completed on by an Allstate-certified technician, with many being completed on the first visit

Industry-leading "No Lemon" policy – appliances or products will be replaced or refunded if three service repairs are needed for the same issue

"We want customers to be confident in their Home Depot purchase and know that if something goes wrong, we'll make it right," said Scott Anderson, vice president of financial services and payments at The Home Depot. "Our customers don't have time to wait for lengthy repairs or resolutions, and we're proud to work with Allstate to offer best-in-class protection plans and service that put our customers first."

Customers can learn more at www.hdprotectionplan.com or by calling (833) 763-0688.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,296 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-home-depot-and-allstate-launch-new-best-in-class-extended-protection-plan-301218559.html

SOURCE The Home Depot