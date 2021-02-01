>
Unisys Taps Leon Gilbert to Lead Global Digital Workplace Services Business

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:UIS +1.47%

IT Services industry veteran to lead evolution of Unisys digital workplace services toward focus on higher-value solutions that elevate the end user experience

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Leon Gilbert has joined the company as senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Services. Gilbert reports to Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer of Unisys. His appointment is effective today.

Gilbert brings more than 25 years global experience within the digital workplace environment to Unisys. He joins the company from Atos, where he most recently served as global head of Digital Workplace Practice. Previously at Atos, which he joined in 2014, Gilbert was global client delivery executive for the company's Johnson & Johnson account and vice president, Digital Workplace Practice for North America. Prior to joining Atos, Gilbert served as senior vice president of End User Services for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Gilbert holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in information technology from Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK.

"Leon brings both world-class digital workplace services expertise and a client-centric focus to Unisys, which will be invaluable as we enrich our digital workplace solutions to emphasize the outcome of a better end user experience," said Hutto. "This effort will enable us to scale our digital workplace services business and thus more effectively provide our clients with higher-value services, including by building out our partner ecosystem, around the world. We welcome Leon to Unisys and look forward to working with him in furthering our leadership in this critical space."

"The work environment has changed forever, and people must be able to securely work anywhere, any time," said Gilbert. "Organizations must provide an exceptional experience to their employees, not only to retain them in a competitive marketplace and ensure that they are productive but also so their employees can in turn provide better service to their organization's customers. This is my goal for Unisys, which I know from my years in IT Services is well-recognized for its delivery capabilities and IP-led solutions such as InteliServe™, as we move toward emphasizing the end user experience."

For more information on Unisys digital workplace services, please click here.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-taps-leon-gilbert-to-lead-global-digital-workplace-services-business-301218614.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation


