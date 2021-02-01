Cincinnati Financial Corporation Subsidiaries Announce Appointments and Promotions

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CINF) announced today that on January 29, 2021, boards of its subsidiary companies held their regular meetings and appointed directors, officers and counsel, including the following promotions and new appointments:

Property Casualty Insurance – Standard Market:

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

The Cincinnati Casualty Company

The Cincinnati Indemnity Company

Promotion to Chief Claims Officer and Senior Vice President:

Marc J. Schambow, CPCU, AIM, ASLI – Headquarters Claims

Promotions to Vice President:

Benedict P. Aten, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Field Claims

Jennifer S. Baker, CPCU, AIM, ARM, AU, CXAP – Commercial Lines

Mathew R. Burrows, CPCU, AU, AMIM, ARe – Commercial Lines

Carolyn A. MacDonald, PMP – Commercial Lines

Kevin D. Oleckniche, CPCU, ARM, CSP – Machinery & Equipment Specialties

Ryan M. Osborn – Information Technology

Susanne M. Roberts, CPCU, AIM, API – Personal Lines

Andrew M. Schnell, CPCU, CPA, AINS – Corporate Finance

Elizabeth G. Stephens, AIM – Commercial Lines

Sean P. Sweeney, CPCU, PMP – Information Technology

Promotions to Assistant Vice President:

Daniel R. Brewer, CPCU, AIC, AIM, AIS – Headquarters Claims

Gregory S. Depew, CFA, CPCU – Investments

Edwin J. Hehn, AFSB – Management Liability & Surety

Kenneth P. Mikkelson, CPCU, ALCM – Loss Control

Mark T. Rutherford, CPCU – Commercial Lines

Michael J. Salerno, ACAS – Personal Lines

Scott A. Schuler – Personal Lines

Tore K. Swanson, CPCU, AIM, SCLA – Headquarters Claims

Rajesh C. Thurairatnam, FCAS, MAAA – Planning Analytics & Risk Management

Promotions to Secretary:

Anne E. Balfour, CPCU, AIC – Headquarters Claims

Roger A. Barbe, CPCU – Information Technology

Daniel T. Driscoll, PMP – Internal Audit

Michael F. Fox, CPCU, AIM – Headquarters Claims

Scott N. Kusel – Information Technology

William P. Loftis – Investments

Toby R. Nunn – Information Technology

John P. O'Hara, Jr., AIC – Headquarters Claims

Traci D. Onkst – Information Technology

Robert L. Schlosser, Jr. – Information Technology

Damian R. Stark, AIAF, AIM, API, ARe, ARM, AU – Commercial Lines

Michael L. Telarico, CPCU, CIC, API, AU – Sales & Marketing

Brian L. White, CFE, CIFI, FCLS – Special Investigations Unit

Promotions (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:

Nikki S. Allen – Information Technology

Robert E. Appiarius – Information Technology

Eric J. Englert, AINS, AIT – Information Technology

Mark D. Grile – Commercial Lines

Steven G. Horsley, AIC, AIM – Headquarters Claims

Frank U. Krell – Personal Lines

Shane F. McCullough – Information Technology

H. Scott Meisenbach, CISA – Information Technology

Nathan P. Prather – Purchasing/Fleet

Ryan C. Rhoads – Commercial Lines

Avinash Sawant, CPCU, AIDA – Information Technology

Steven J. Wilsbacher, CPCU, AIC, AIM – Field Claims

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Treasurer:

Quimberly S. Winstead – Corporate Finance

Promotion to Senior Associate Counsel:

David J. Heinlein, Esq. – Legal Litigation

Property Casualty Insurance – Excess & Surplus Lines:

The Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company

Promotion to Assistant Vice President:

Richard D. Hill, AIC – Excess & Surplus Lines

Promotion (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:

Sheri L. Bugher, AIC – Excess & Surplus Lines

Michael S. Leininger, AFSB, APA, ARM, ASLI, AU, CIC – Excess & Surplus Lines

Life Insurance:

The Cincinnati Life Insurance Company

Promotions to Vice President:

Ryan M. Osborn*

Sean P. Sweeney*

Michael T. Tiernan, FSA, MAAA – Life Actuarial

Promotions to Secretary:

Roger A. Barbe*

Daniel T. Driscoll*

Scott N. Kusel*

William P. Loftis*

Toby R. Nunn*

Traci D. Onkst*

Robert L. Schlosser, Jr.*

Promotions (New Appointments) to Assistant Secretary:

Nikki S. Allen*

Robert E. Appiarius*

Eric J. Englert*

Shane F. McCullough*

Sean P. McKinley, CLU – Life Sales Field

Henry S. Meisenbach*

Nathan P. Prather*

Avinach Sawant*

Kevin M. Yuenger, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CPCU, CIC – Life Sales Field

Promotion (New Appointment) to Assistant Treasurer:

Quimberly S. Winstead*

Promotion to Senior Associate Counsel:

David J. Heinlein, Esq.*

*Title as listed above

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

