5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Boost Earnings

Lithia Motors

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) were trading around $318 on Monday.

The company, which retails new and used vehicles and related services, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 14.50% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 28.03%. The return on equity (ROE) of 23.35% and return on assets (ROA) of 5.89% are outperforming 82% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry.

With 8.39% of outstanding shares, David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.13%.

SEI Investments

On Monday, SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) was trading around $53 per share.

With a market cap of $7.79 billion, the company provides investment processing, management and operations services. It has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have climbed 16.90% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 6.45%. The ROE of 26.13% and ROA of 21.66% are outperforming 93% of companies in the asset management industry.

With 0.32% of outstanding shares, Royce is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.22%.

Nexstar

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) were trading around $117.13 per share on Monday.

With a market cap of $5.16 billion, the U.S. television station owner/operator has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 118.40% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 5.65%. The ROE of 26.77% and ROA of 4.09% are outperforming 74% of companies in the media - diversified industry.

With 4.73% of outstanding shares, Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) was trading around $61.89 per share on Monday.

The automotive company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 9.70% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 8.40%. The ROE of 15.95% and ROA of 3.3% are outperforming 64% of companies in the vehicles & parts industry.

With 0.63% of outstanding shares, Gabelli is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33% and Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Synnex

On Monday, Synnex Corp. (SNX) was trading around $84.48 per share.

With a market cap of $4.32 billion, the company provides IT integration, distribution and outsourcing services. It has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 18.30% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10%. The return on equity of 13.15% and return on assets of 4.21% are outperforming 61% of companies in the software industry.

With 155% of outstanding shares, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s Causeway Capital is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53% and David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

