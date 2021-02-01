Exact Sciences to participate in February investor conferences

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.

BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Fireside Chat on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. EST

Fireside Chat on at Citi Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:50 a.m. EST

Fireside Chat on at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:40 p.m. EST

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

