Nevro to Present at Citi's 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:NVRO +1.41%

Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 1:30 pm Eastern Time / 10:30 am Pacific Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that D. Keith Grossman, Nevro's Chairman, CEO and President, will present at Citi's 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:30 pm Eastern Time / 10:30 am Pacific Time.

A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. HF10 therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary HF10® therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HF10, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:
Julie Dewey, IRC
Nevro Corp.
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Communications
650-433-3247 | [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-to-present-at-citis-2021-healthcare-services-medtech-tools--hcit-virtual-conference-301218712.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.


