>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Exact Sciences schedules fourth quarter 2020 earnings call

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:EXAS +2.15%

PR Newswire

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2021

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that the company plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on February 16, 2021. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss financial results and business progress.

Exact Sciences Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/EXACT SCIENCES CORP)

Fourth quarter 2020 webcast & conference call details

Date:

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Time:

5 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. CST

Webcast:

The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com

Telephone:

Domestic callers, dial 833-235-7650


International callers, dial +1 647-689-4171


Access code for both domestic and international callers: 2892148

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 800-585-8367 domestically or 416-621-4642 internationally. The access code for the replay of the call is 2892148. The webcast, conference call and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
[email protected]
608-535-8815

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-sciences-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-call-301218577.html

SOURCE EXACT SCIENCES CORP


