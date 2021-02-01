Exact Sciences schedules fourth quarter 2020 earnings call

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that the company plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on February 16, 2021. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss financial results and business progress.

Fourth quarter 2020 webcast & conference call details

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Time: 5 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. CST Webcast: The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com Telephone: Domestic callers, dial 833-235-7650

International callers, dial +1 647-689-4171

Access code for both domestic and international callers: 2892148

An archive of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. A replay of the conference call will be available by calling 800-585-8367 domestically or 416-621-4642 internationally. The access code for the replay of the call is 2892148. The webcast, conference call and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:

Megan Jones

Exact Sciences Corp.

[email protected]

608-535-8815

