TAAL Appoints David Allen, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE: TAAL) (FWB: 9SQ1) (OTC: TAALF) ("TAAL" or the "Company") a vertically integrated, blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, today announced the appointment, effective February 1, 2021, of David Allen, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer. This appointment sees Mr. Allen transition from Senior Financial Consultant to the Company to Chief Financial Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome a person of David's calibre and experience to our leadership team," said Stefan Matthews, TAAL CEO and Executive Chairman. "In a highly accomplished career David has demonstrated strong financial and leadership skills in key positions at a number of exceptional growth companies. We look forward to working with him as we accelerate our growth at TAAL."

David Allen is a senior finance executive and business leader with over 30 years of experience, including financial and operational leadership in Fortune 250 Canadian companies. His experience ranges from start-ups to public companies in a number of industries including the direct-to-consumer, manufacturing, alternative energy, shipping, real estate, and natural resources. Instrumental in financial management, operational controllership and business transformation, David was most recently the VP, Corporate Controller and VP, ERP Projects from 2014-2019 for the fast growing Canadian outerwear brand Canada Goose Inc., including through its transition to a publicly traded company with global revenues at the time in excess of $800 million.

About TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. delivers value-added blockchain services, providing professional-grade, highly scalable blockchain infrastructure and transactional platforms to support businesses building solutions and applications upon the Bitcoin Satoshi Vision ("Bitcoin SV") platform, and developing, operating, and managing distributed computing systems for enterprise users.

