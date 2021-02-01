>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Lleida.net reaches 200 patents with three new recognitions in Canada and Taiwan

February 01, 2021 | About: XPAR:ALLLN +3.7% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTC +0%

PR Newswire

MADRID, Feb. 1, 2021

MADRID, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canadian and Taiwanese authorities have granted the technology services company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) three new patents, bringing its intellectual property portfolio to 200.

In Canada, the company has received a patent for its "METHOD FOR CERTIFYING DELIVERY OF SMS/MMS DATA MESSAGES TO MOBILE TERMINALS" and for its "METHOD FOR CERTIFYING THE SENDING OF ELECTRONIC MAIL."

Both are valid for 20 years. These two patents are key for the certification service to be offered by telecommunication operators and postal operators in Canada, as Lleida.net's services are already offered in countries such as the United Arab Emirates or Colombia.

"For us, the fact that in just a few years our intellectual property portfolio has grown to 200 patents sends a clear message to our investors," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company."

North America is a key market for the company, and we plan to make every effort to enter Canada and the United States with all our services in the near future," he added. Similarly, the Taiwan Intellectual Property Office (TIPO) has granted another patent, for its "METHOD FOR THE CERTIFICATION OF ELECTRONIC MAIL CONTAINING A RECOGNISED ELECTRONIC SIGNATURE ON THE PART OF A TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR."

Lleida.net currently has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the digital signature industry worldwide.

Investment in intellectual property has given the company decades of rights to exploit its technology in more than 50 countries on five continents.

The company is listed on the OTCQX in New York, BME Growth in Madrid and Euronext Growth in Paris.

Today, its proprietary methods are recognised as valid for certifying legal notices in procurement processes by authorities in more than 70 countries.

Media contact:
The Paloma Project
Media, [email protected]
+356-7946-7486
https://Lleida.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lleidanet-reaches-200-patents-with-three-new-recognitions-in-canada-and-taiwan-301218742.html

SOURCE Lleida.net


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)