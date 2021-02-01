LeclanchÃ© introduces modular, all-in-one, high energy battery system for use in wide range of hybrid and fully electric trucks and buses

ANDERSON, Ind. and YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has developed a modular, all-in-one, high performance battery system optimized for powering new and retrofit hybrid and fully electric commercial vehicles.

INT-39 Energy HV pack (INT-39 Energy) is a fully integrated product (photos viewable here) comprised of Leclanché's advanced M2 battery modules, powered by its high density and high life cycle 60 Ah G/NMC1 lithium-ion cells; and the company's proprietary battery management system (BMS). It also features built-in liquid-cooling and thermal hazard protection enhancing its ability to work safely in a wide range of environments.

"INT-39 Energy is a high energy, safe and efficient lithium-ion battery pack enabling commercial vehicle manufacturers to more easily design and bring to market zero-emission electric vehicles," said Anil Srivastava, CEO, Leclanché. "This plug-and-play modular solution should help drive a new and efficient generation of e-transport vehicles such as e-trucks, municipal service, construction and agricultural applications and e-buses."

An optional IoT tool allows remote data logging and real-time access to battery status, performance and diagnostic data – ideal for optimizing fleet operations.

"INT-39 Energy's long life cycle cells last longer and require less maintenance helping vehicle owners to optimize the total cost of their fleet operations," said Srivastava. "On a global basis, transportation is responsible for nearly a quarter of direct carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion with 75 percent of that from on-road vehicles including cars, trucks, buses and motorcycles. Leclanché is able to play a leading role in supporting the electrification of transportation and the preservation of our planet's biosphere for future generations."

Certifications and Specifications

The company's 60 Ah cells and M2 modules are manufactured by Leclanché in Germany and Switzerland, respectively. The cells provide an industry leading cycle-life of 8,000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge at 1C/1C. INT-39 Energy is available as a 657 Volt pack with an energy capacity of 39.4 kWh and can be expanded to include as many as eight packs providing up to 315 kWh of energy capacity. The system is designed for installation where fossil fuel tanks are normally located but can be placed into other locations, including vehicle roofs, based on manufacturers' preferences.

INT-39 Energy HV has been certified for on-road applications by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, ECE R-100.02 rev 2, which addresses the safety requirements specific to the electric power train of road vehicles including rechargeable battery systems. It is also rated to ingress protection level IP65.

For complete specifications, visit https://www.leclanche.com/int-39-energy. Orders are being taken now for delivery in early 2021; for more information about Leclanché's new INT-39 Energy battery system and other offerings for commercial vehicle applications, visit https://www.leclanche.com/solutions/e-transport-solutions/e-commercial-vehicles/ or contact Leclanché's e-Transport solutions team at [email protected].

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

1 G/NMC means graphite nickel manganese cobalt oxide

