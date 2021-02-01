>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:ADSK +1.03%

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call to be Held Thursday, February 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. PT

PR Newswire

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced it will broadcast its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results conference call live via its website Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Autodesk will host a live webcast call Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT at www.autodesk.com/investors. An audio replay webcast will also be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on Autodesk's website at www.autodesk.com/investors.

(PRNewsfoto/Autodesk, Inc.)

For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.

About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2020 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-extends-invitation-to-join-financial-results-conference-call-301213140.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)