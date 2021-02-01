>
Tantech Subsidiary Selected for International Standard Creation

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:TANH

LISHUI, China, Feb. 1, 2021

LISHUI, China, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd. participated in the creation of Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of ISO 21626, an international standard for bamboo charcoal. Part 1 and Part 2 have been formally published.

The International Organization for Standardization ("ISO") is a worldwide federation of national standards bodies. The work of preparing International Standards is normally carried out through ISO technical committees. Technical Committee ISO/TC 296, Bamboo and Rattan, published ISO 21626-1:2020 for Bamboo charcoal – Part 1: Generalities, and ISO 21626-2:2020 for Bamboo charcoal – Part 2 Fuel Applications.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "We are proud to have an integral part in the creation of international standards for bamboo charcoal, which underscores our industry leading position. We believe this will serve to instill confidence in consumers, as they will now be able to purchase sustainable products with greater confidence, knowing there is a standardization of quality. We have seen a steady increase in usage for bamboo charcoal, as countless products and innovative applications have been developed across environmental and green sectors, health and beauty, and household goods, to name just a few. We are excited about the standardization as a next step in the evolution of this very long-term growth market opportunity."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd.

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China, Tantech, together with its subsidiaries, is now, in addition to be a developer and manufacturer of bamboo-based charcoal, an innovative leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of electric vehicles. The Company has also invested in mining business in 2018 and 2019.

For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tantech-subsidiary-selected-for-international-standard-creation-301218588.html

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.


