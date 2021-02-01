Tantech Subsidiary Selected for International Standard Creation

LISHUI, China, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd. participated in the creation of Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of ISO 21626, an international standard for bamboo charcoal. Part 1 and Part 2 have been formally published.

The International Organization for Standardization ("ISO") is a worldwide federation of national standards bodies. The work of preparing International Standards is normally carried out through ISO technical committees. Technical Committee ISO/TC 296, Bamboo and Rattan, published ISO 21626-1:2020 for Bamboo charcoal – Part 1: Generalities, and ISO 21626-2:2020 for Bamboo charcoal – Part 2 Fuel Applications.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "We are proud to have an integral part in the creation of international standards for bamboo charcoal, which underscores our industry leading position. We believe this will serve to instill confidence in consumers, as they will now be able to purchase sustainable products with greater confidence, knowing there is a standardization of quality. We have seen a steady increase in usage for bamboo charcoal, as countless products and innovative applications have been developed across environmental and green sectors, health and beauty, and household goods, to name just a few. We are excited about the standardization as a next step in the evolution of this very long-term growth market opportunity."

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China, Tantech, together with its subsidiaries, is now, in addition to be a developer and manufacturer of bamboo-based charcoal, an innovative leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of electric vehicles. The Company has also invested in mining business in 2018 and 2019.

