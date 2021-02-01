>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Accelerate Diagnostics schedules call to review 2020 fourth quarter and full year results

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:AXDX +19.01%

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) announced today that management will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Accelerate Diagnostics)

To listen to the audio webcast online, visit ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until May 24, 2021.

To listen by phone, dial +1.877.883.0383 and enter the conference ID: 9000762. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 10151395 until March 16, 2021.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for serious infections. The FDA-cleared system and kit fully automate sample preparation steps, enabling phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in about 7 hours directly from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1 to 2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient's infection, days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate-diagnostics-schedules-call-to-review-2020-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-301218595.html

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)