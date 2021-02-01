DISH Partners with Vertical Bridge on Long-Term Infrastructure Lease Agreement as it Builds Nationwide 5G Network

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation and Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC ("Vertical Bridge") today announced a long-term agreement granting DISH immediate access to Vertical Bridge's extensive portfolio of towers, rooftops, utility transmission structures, billboards, convenience stores and other sites used for wireless infrastructure deployment. Vertical Bridge is the nation's largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure with a portfolio of over 300,000 sites spread across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

"Building a national 5G network requires an extensive presence across urban, suburban and rural areas, and Vertical Bridge's portfolio offers DISH the array of coverage that we need," said Dave Mayo, DISH Executive Vice President of Network Development. "As we continue to deploy DISH's 5G network, Vertical Bridge's assets, experience and commitment make them an invaluable partner."

"As the U.S.'s newest national wireless carrier, DISH is building a truly unique 5G network, and Vertical Bridge is committed to assisting DISH in deploying its network quickly and efficiently," said Alex Gellman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge. "We are extremely proud to support DISH for its long-term infrastructure needs."

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud-native, Open RAN-based 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

About Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC is the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure and locations in the United States. The Company owns, operates and master leases over 300,000 tower, rooftop, billboard, utility attachment, convenience store and other site locations in support of wireless network deployments. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vertical Bridge was founded in 2014. The senior management team at Vertical Bridge has over 300 years of collective experience in tower infrastructure and related sectors. In 2020, Vertical Bridge added over 1,000 owned towers to its portfolio, including those from its acquisition of towers from Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS), its merger with Eco-Site and from another record year of newly-built towers. For more information, please visit www.verticalbridge.com.

