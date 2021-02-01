IGT Adds Engaging iLottery Games to Kentucky Lottery Corporation's Portfolio via Four-Year Contract Extension

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), has signed a four-year contract extension with the Kentucky Lottery Corporation to continue providing its iLottery platform and mobile app, and add engaging new IGT PlayLottery content to the Lottery's existing digital games portfolio.

IGT PlayDigital will install its PlayRGS (remote game server) digital game delivery technology allowing the Lottery to expand its portfolio of Instant Play games with new game features and promotional capabilities. IGT will also add the Lottery's daily Pick 3 and Pick 4 draw games to Kentucky's iLottery lineup, as well as IGT's patented Cash Pop™ game. Cash Pop is IGT's exclusive draw-based game that gives players the ability to strategize their wager and create their own personalized experience every time they play.

"For more than 30 years, IGT has continuously helped modernize the Kentucky Lottery's offerings to ensure they suit the ever-changing player needs and market opportunities," said Mary Harville, Kentucky Lottery President and CEO. "When we first introduced iLottery games with IGT in 2016, we offered three draw games and five instant play games. Extending our contract with IGT allows us to grow our portfolio to offer a total of eight draw games, including three new ones to the digital space, and more than a hundred compelling instant play games that will entertain players and contribute to the Lottery's record-breaking annual sales growth."

"Now more than ever, lotteries are looking to evolve the traditional lottery player experience through the introduction of iLottery play, and IGT is excited to help the Kentucky Lottery benefit from the evolution of its digital games portfolio," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "The Kentucky Lottery was at the forefront of this initiative, and we look forward to bringing additional innovative draw games, like Cash Pop, and engaging PlayLottery instant play themes to the Lottery's players."

In addition to new games and the digital platform, IGT will provide performance analytics to recommend and identify specific opportunities for iLottery growth. IGT will also provide continued system, software and marketing support for the iLottery program.

The Kentucky Lottery has been a customer of IGT's since the Lottery's inception in 1989. In 2016, IGT began providing its PlayLottery products and solutions for the Lottery, and in early 2020, the Lottery executed a two-year iLottery extension with IGT. The latest amendment extends IGT's contract for another four years through July 2026. In addition to iLottery, IGT provides the traditional draw-based lottery system and retail lottery products, as well as operations, hotline, field services and marketing support.

About IGT

