Ultra Clean To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

February 01, 2021 | About: NAS:UCTT +1.99%

PR Newswire

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast the same day.

(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.)

The call will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 10151480.

The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto
VP Investor Relations
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301218728.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.


