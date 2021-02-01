Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Commercial Banking Douglas B Petno Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CEO Commercial Banking of Jpmorgan Chase (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas B Petno (insider trades) sold 22,011 shares of JPM on 01/29/2021 at an average price of $129.84 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial services firm and a banking institution. It is engaged in investment banking, commercial banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, retail financial services, and credit card businesses. JPMorgan Chase & Co has a market cap of $392.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $128.670000 with a P/E ratio of 14.51 and P/S ratio of 3.32. The dividend yield of JPMorgan Chase & Co stocks is 2.80%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with JPMorgan Chase & Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Commercial Banking Douglas B Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPM stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $129.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.

Co-President & COO, CEO CCB Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.28% since.

CEO Asset & Wealth Management Mary E. Erdoes sold 13,270 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.28% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 12,881 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Corporate Controller Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.26% since.

Executive Vice President Marianne Lake sold 9,481 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.26% since.

General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.28% since.

Chief Risk Officer Ashley Bacon sold 8,400 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.27% since.

