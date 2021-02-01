Permit Capital, LLC Buys Qurate Retail Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Western Digital Corp, Sells GameStop Corp, MGIC Investment Corp, Alphabet Inc

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Permit Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Qurate Retail Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Western Digital Corp, Unilever PLC, Cable One Inc, sells GameStop Corp, MGIC Investment Corp, Alphabet Inc, Williams Inc, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permit Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Permit Capital, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 685,468 shares, 67.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% GameStop Corp (GME) - 1,225,898 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.17% Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 928,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.67% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 237,500 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.64% InterDigital Inc (IDCC) - 144,250 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio.

Permit Capital, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Permit Capital, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Permit Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1721.57 and $2293.76, with an estimated average price of $1984.65. The stock is now traded at around $2000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Permit Capital, LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 54.67%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $12.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 928,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Permit Capital, LLC added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 122,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Permit Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

Permit Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Permit Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $0.83 and $2.41, with an estimated average price of $1.61.

Permit Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in GameStop Corp by 37.17%. The sale prices were between $9.13 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $325.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.53%. Permit Capital, LLC still held 1,225,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Permit Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in MGIC Investment Corp by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Permit Capital, LLC still held 465,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Permit Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 35.26%. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Permit Capital, LLC still held 77,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.