3 Fast-Growing Small Caps to Consider

Investors who target growth could be interested in the following small-cap stocks, as they represent companies whose trailing 12-month net earnings per share improved significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Furthermore, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued optimistic recommendation ratings for them.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc

The first stock to consider is HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE), a Brockton, Massachusetts-based regional bank providing banking and various financial services to consumers, households, small and mid-tier businesses and public entities.

HarborOne's trailing 12-month earnings were 82 cents per basic and diluted share as of the last quarter of 2020 compared to earnings per share of 33 cents as of the same quarter of 2019.

The share price ($10.86 as of Jan. 29) has fallen by 0.3% over the past year for a 52-week range of $6.45 to $11.65 and a market capitalization of $633.60 million.

As of January, on Wall Street, the stock has one strong buy recommendation rating and one hold recommendation rating with an average target price of $11.75 per share.

International Seaways Inc

The second stock under consideration is International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW), a New York-based marine shipping company for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade.

International Seaways' trailing 12-month earnings were $4.40 per share as of the third quarter of 2020, marking a 182% increase from $1.56 per share as of the third quarter of 2019.

The share price ($16.01 as of Jan. 29) has fallen by 27.06% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $12.44 to $29.30 and a market capitalization of $448.04 million.

As of January, on Wall Street, the stock has three buy recommendation ratings for an average target price of $22.94 per share.

Durect Corp

The third company to consider is Durect Corp (NASDAQ:DRRX), a Cupertino, California-based biopharmaceutical developer of small molecules that are believed to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation and cell survival.

Durect Corp's trailing 12-month income result improved on a year over year basis, as it rose to a net loss of 4 cents per share as of the third quarter of 2020, up from a net loss of 14 cents per share in the same quarter of 2019.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that Durect Corp's annual income will keep on improving over the next five years at a rate of 15% per annum.

The share price ($2.06 as of Jan. 29) has gained nearly 9% over the past year for a 52-week range of $0.95 to $2.96 and a market capitalization of $418.55 million.

As of January, on Wall Street, the stock has one buy recommendation rating and two hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $6.17 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

