3 Stocks Growing Capex Fast

The following companies have been upgrading their operating activities in recent years, significantly increasing the funds allocated to their acquisition of property, plant and equipment. This could be a signal that the executives of these companies expect a higher demand for the goods and services they produce and supply, which would ideally correspond to higher revenues.

Wall Street sell-side analysts also recommend these stocks, having issued positive ratings for them.

Inseego Corp

The first company that qualifies is Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG), a San Diego, California-based designer and developer of mobile, Internet of Things and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals for service providers worldwide.

Inseego Corp used more than $6.5 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment assets in full-year 2019, which marks a dramatic increase compared to the $2 million allocated in 2015.

Morningstar analysts estimate earnings growth rates of 71.40% on higher sales of $311.58 million for 2020 (up 42% year over year) and of 383.30% on higher sales of $364.61 million for 2021 (up 17% year over year).

On Wall Street, the stock holds an overweight median recommendation rating with an average price target of $13.75 per share.

The stock traded at $18.36 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.82 billion. The share price has risen by 161.2% over the past year.

Cohu Inc

The second company that holds the criteria is Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU), a Poway, California-based provider of semiconductor equipment and materials to semiconductor, electronics manufacturers and test subcontractors in the U.S. and internationally.

Cohu allocated $18 million to the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full-year 2019, representing a dramatic increase from $1.46 million allocated in the full year 2014.

Morningstar analysts estimate the earnings per share will increase up to $1.06 for full-year 2020 (from $0.09 in 2019) and up to $2.57 (a gain of 29.30% year over year) for the full year of 2021. Sales are expected to show increases of $631.43 million (up 8.2% year over year) for full-year 2020 and of $816.14 million (up 29.30% year over year) for full-year 2021.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $51 per share.

The stock traded at $40.68 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.71 billion as a result of an 80% growth over the prior 12 months. The price-book ratio is 3.60.

8x8 Inc

The third company that makes the cut is 8x8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT), a Campbell, California-based provider of various telecommunication software solutions for businesses, government agencies and other public organizations worldwide.

8x8 invested $35.83 million for the purchase of property, plant and equipment in full fiscal 2020, which marked an impressive increase from total spending of $5.83 million in full fiscal 2015.

Morningstar analysts estimate an earnings growth rate of 76.30% on higher sales of $526.30 million for full fiscal 2021 (up 17.90% year over year), followed by earnings growth of 142.90% on higher sales of $611.99 million for full fiscal 2022 (up 16.30% year over year).

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight for an average target price of $39.28 per share.

The stock traded at $35.25 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $3.78 billion following an increase of 85.42% over the past 52 weeks. The price-book ratio is 22.66.

