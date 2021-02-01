>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Snowflake to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021 on March 3, 2021

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:SNOW +2.07%


Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal year 2021, which ended January 31, 2021, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Snowflake will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.



Conference Call Details


The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time on March 3, 2021. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F3553798[/url]. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry.



The call will also be webcast live on the [url="]Snowflake+Investor+Relations+website[/url].



An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the [url="]Snowflake+Investor+Relations+website[/url].



About Snowflake


Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Join Snowflake customers, partners, and data providers already taking their businesses to new frontiers in the Data Cloud. [url="]Snowflake.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005084/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)