Bitmain Ships 4,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners to Marathon Patent Group

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that 4,000 Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC miners have been shipped from Bitmain to Marathon’s mining facility in Hardin, MT as scheduled.

Marathon’s current mining fleet consists of 2,560 miners, generating 248 PH/s (petahash per second). Each S-19 Pro miner produces 110 TH/s (terahash per second) and adds 0.11 PH/s to the Company’s existing operations. Once the additional 4,000 miners are installed, the Company’s mining fleet will consist of 6,560 miners producing approximately 688 PH/s. This represents a 256% increase of our current Hashrate production. To date, the Company has purchased 103,060 miners, which, once delivered and fully deployed, will produce approximately 10.36 EH/s (exahash per second).

“This shipment of 4,000 S-19 Pro miners is the first of many we will be receiving from Bitmain in 2021 as we build towards becoming one the largest and most efficient miners in North America,” said Merrick Okamoto, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “We are very encouraged to see that this order has been processed on time and as anticipated. We expect all 4,000 of these miners to be installed by the end of February, and based on current schedules, we anticipate receiving and installing an additional 6,300 miners in March and another 4,800 in April.

“I’d like to thank our partners at Bitmain for their efforts to deliver the record number of miners we have purchased from them as scheduled. The unique relationship we have developed with Bitmain allowed us to secure these miners at rates that were as favorable as possible for our business. Because of the substantial increase in Bitcoin’s price and subsequent increase in demand for mining rigs, these same miners are now being sold in secondary markets at multiples of our original purchase price.

“According to publicly available Bitcoin profit calculators, if all the miners we have purchased were deployed today, and Bitcoin’s price were $30,000/BTC, we would produce approximately 55-60 bitcoins per day at an average cost of $4,541/BTC. We would generate approximately $51.5 million in revenue per month and $43.6 million in gross profit per month. As evidenced by this order, and the many to follow, Marathon remains on track to efficiently become one of the largest miners in North America.”

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

