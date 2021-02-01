>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ATEC Opens New Headquarters with Substantially Increased Sales and Surgeon Education Capacity

February 01, 2021 | About: ATEC -1.21%

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ( ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that the Company has relocated to its new headquarters in Carlsbad.

ATEC’s new facility has been designed from the ground up to inspire collaborative innovation, increase productivity, and support the Company’s rapid growth. Reflective of ATEC’s commitment to advancing the clinical experience in spine, the 120,000 square-foot facility includes a world-class cadaveric lab, a state-of-the-art machining center, an extensive biomechanical lab, expanded office space and meeting areas, and well-appointed outdoor spaces to support working, meeting and fitness activities. The seven-station cadaveric lab is viewable through floor-to-ceiling windows from the lobby and will be central to increased engagement of spine surgeons and sales professionals preparing to employ ATEC’s new procedures and products.

“The new ATEC headquarters is designed around a singular message: our business is in the operating room,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have more than doubled the number of cadaveric stations in our lab to enable us to better meet increased demands for training and to allow for robust collaboration between our product development teams and surgeon partners. The completion of this incredible new facility marks an important milestone for the future growth of our business. It exudes excitement for the spine powerhouse we are building. And we are just getting started.”

ATEC Spine currently employs about 300 people, a number that has nearly doubled since the beginning of 2017. Approximately 80% of ATEC’s employees are based in Carlsbad, California. The Company expects to add a significant number of additional positions in Carlsbad throughout 2021 and beyond.

ATEC’s new headquarters is located at 1950 Camino Vida Roble, Carlsbad, California, 92008.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine’s various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Investor/Media Contact:
Tina Jacobsen, CFA
Investor Relations
(760) 494-6790
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Jeff Black
Chief Financial Officer
Alphatec Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE0NDY2MyMzOTUzNTMzIzIwMDM4OTA=
c5088ee0-80d9-40c7-8879-bef542b3298f

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)