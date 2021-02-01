AMN Healthcare Achieves Top Ranking Among Healthcare Companies in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) is one of 380 companies across 11 industry sectors and 44 countries included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). In the healthcare sector, AMN Healthcare ranks significantly higher than average in GEI score.The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.“Gender equality and equity are vital to enable all people to thrive and pursue their personal and professional goals while also evolving communities everywhere. It is also an essential part of the culture at AMN Healthcare. Our company and our entire team have a long-standing commitment to the advancement of women in the workplace and in the community,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “We are honored to once again be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, and we are continuing to make great strides in gender equity in the workplace, in leadership, and on our Board of Directors.”In Q4 2020, the AMN Healthcare Board of Directors rose to 56% women representation, one of the highest levels in the healthcare industry and in the top 2% of Russell 3000 Index companies.“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets.”Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to providing a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. AMN Healthcare was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit [url="]www.amnhealthcare.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005223/en/