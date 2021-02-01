Hollister Partners With Teens and Associates to Launch Black History Month Product Collection

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., the global teen retailer, has partnered with teens and brand associates to launch a limited-edition collection in honor of Black History Month. The collection will benefit Hollister’s recently announced long-term non-profit partner, The Academy Group, with $70,000 (the net proceeds Hollister would have made on the collection) going directly to the nonprofit. This collection will be available online starting February 1st, until supplies last.



Black teen brand ambassadors worked hand-in-hand with Black Hollister associates and designers to bring their vision of the collection, which was shot by local Ohio photographer Da’Shaunae Marissa, to life. The collection features two shirts and two hoodies, with the text “BLACK HISTORY MATTERS BLACK FUTURES MATTER,” “Equality now and forever,” and “Stand together” throughout the designs.

“I was so excited to partner with Hollister to celebrate Black history and culture, and to uplift and inspire teens that look like me. Seeing my own ideas integrated in this collection has been really special,” said Terell Cullum, Teen and Hollister Brand Agent.

“What really stood out when we were working through these designs was this concept of togetherness,” said Miles Stephenson, Hollister Graphic Designer. “Often we think of Black issues as Black issues, queer issues as queer issues, etc., but at the end of the day, these are all human issues. As long as we tolerate the mistreatment of one group over another, there will never be true peace or equality.”

Hollister is committed to supporting Black and BIPOC communities. The brand first announced its partnership with The Academy Group in December 2020, along with a $200,000 donation, as part of its ongoing pledge to partner with the voices, movements, and people who are working to uplift and unlock opportunity for young people across the most resilient communities.

“In 2020, we committed to not only listening, empathizing and educating ourselves on racial equity, but also to amplifying the voices of Black teens,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “To support that, we’re thrilled to introduce this co-created Black History Month collection. We remain dedicated to elevating Black voices throughout February and beyond.”

The Academy Group will receive the full $70,000 donation from The Black History Month collection, regardless of exact sales. For more information on the product capsule, click here . To see the other ways Hollister is celebrating Black History Month, tune into the brand’s IG live series, Volume ON, which amplifies BIPOC and multicultural teen voices.

About Hollister:

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) and is sold through approximately 495 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.



